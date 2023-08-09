Nanaimo NightOwls won two against the NorthPaws in their final West Coast League games

Photo: Kamloops Northpaws Anthony Manuel congratulates Matt MacDonald after a home run.

The Kamloops NorthPaws closed out the 2023 West Coast League season last weekend, suffering two losses against the Nanaimo NightOwls.

“It was a pretty tough summer. I came late and it took me a while to get going, but the last few games I started to put it around,” said the NorthPaws' Robin Villeneuve in a statement.

“It is hard to have good chemistry when you don’t win, but there were a lot of great guys on this team.”

The 'Paws won the first series game against the NightOwls on Friday, Aug. 4, ending a three-game losing streak and earning a season high two home runs. The final score was 7-4.

However, the NorthPaws went on to lose 4-1 on Saturday and 8-3 on Sunday.

The Kamloops team ended the 2023 West Coast League season with 12 wins and 40 losses.

Head Coach Keith Francis said in a statement that timely hitting and pitching depth were downfalls this year for Kamloops, but added the players have given an "A plus" effort.

"I know they didn't give it to me today, but they did it all year long," Francis said, following Sunday's game.