Falcons host Bellingham Tuesday to open best-of-three playoff series

Photo: Ryan Watters

For the first time in five years the Kelowna Falcons are in the post season.

It was in 2018 when the Falcons last tasted playoff baseball when they made it all the way to the West Coast League championship series, eventually falling to the Corvallis Knights in the final.

The road to the final ironically begins where it did in 2018, a first round series against the Bellingham Bells.

The series opens up Tuesday at Elk Stadium with games two and three if necessary Wednesday and Thursday in Bellingham.

The Falcons advanced to the four-team North Division playoffs by virtue of a fourth place finish over the course of the 54-game season. Bellingham earned the number one seed after finishing atop the division in the first half.

The two teams met six times, three in each park. Bellingham took two-of-three in each of the two series outscoring the Falcons by a combined 29-15.

West Coast League strikeout leader Koen van't Klooster will take the ball in the opening game of the series. He finished the regular season with a 3-2 record and a 3.88 earned run average over 11 appearances including three starts.

Ryan Beitel gets the start for the Bells. Beitel was 5-1 with a sparkling 1.60 ERA over nine starts.

Doors open Tuesday at 5:30 with the first pitch set for 6:35.