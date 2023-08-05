Telemark Nordic welcomes new head coach Emily Young

Photo: Canadian Paralympic Committee

The Telemark Nordic Ski Club has announced the selection of Emily Young as the new head coach for its nordic competitive program.

After an exhaustive search across North America, the club found its ideal candidate right in its backyard, as Emily Young is based in Kelowna. Her deep passion for the sport and exceptional skills in communication, collaboration, organization, and coaching make her the perfect fit for the role.

With a strong commitment to the club's core values of community, inclusivity, and lifelong engagement in sports, Emily is set to inspire and nurture athletes under her guidance.

“Telemark Nordic has long played an important role in my life as I skied and trained there during my competitive career. I can’t wait to get started and to join the incredible community of athletes and their families and to build on the highly successful program already in place. It might still be summer, but the most important training for our older athletes is happening now, and the snow is always just around the corner,” said Emily Young.

Young's remarkable journey in sports includes being a highly accomplished member of the Para Nordic/Biathlon Senior National Ski Team. Over the span of nine years, she achieved numerous podium finishes at two Paralympic Games, four World Championships, and the World Cup circuit.

This vast experience as a competitive skier and bi-athlete will undoubtedly contribute to the club's integrated ski and biathlon program.

Before her well decorated career in Nordic skiing, Young competed internationally in wrestling until a nerve injury to her right arm altered her trajectory. Despite the setback, she proved her resilience by participating in several Ironman distance triathlons.

Having retired from the Para Nordic National Team, Emily embarked on a coaching career, enrolling in the National Coaching Certification Program levels. She gained valuable experience working alongside National Team coaches at Nordiq Canada's Western Canada Next Gen dryland camp in Revelstoke and the Canada Development Team camp at Silver Star.

Young's coaching experience was further showcased when she assumed the role of U20 Team Leader at the 2023 World Junior Championships in Whistler. Additionally, she provided vital support to the National Para Nordic Team at the World Para Nordic Championships at Soldier Hollow, overseeing logistics, ski testing, and race course duties.

With Young's appointment as head coach, the Telemark Nordic Ski Club is confident in the continued growth and excellence of its competitive program. Her dedication and experience will undoubtedly inspire the athletes and foster a culture of continuous improvement and achievement within the club.