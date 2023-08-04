Kelowna to host U11 baseball provincials this weekend

Minor league baseball provincial championships are set to get underway in Kelowna this weekend.

The U11 AAA Kelowna Sun Devils will have home field advantage as they swing for the fences and a gold medal at Edith Gay Park.

“We’re just excited to be hosting this provincial championship. These kids have been together - some of them five or six years playing together — and it’s a chance for them not to have to perform but get to perform out here and show all the hard work they’ve been doing," said head coach Dino Cabalfin.

“This is their last year playing without leadoffs. They’re excited to move up to the next level, but right now they get to host some of the best teams in the province and show what they can do."



Castanet hit the practice field with the team this week, blown away by some of the young kids’ ability to hit the ball. It’s a big team strength heading into tournament play.

“Our hitting and our fielding. It gives me a lot of confidence that we might win this tournament because we [played against] some pretty hard teams in Kamloops. Our whole team is very excited and I think we all just want to try and have fun, and also try and win provincials,” said ball player Xavier Cabalfin.

His teammate Ajax Smith added, “We came together as a team to build up and I’ve been looking forward to this tournament all year.”

Former NHL goaltender Mike Smith, who’s an assistant coach on the team, is excited to see how far the team has come through the short summer season.

"It's about having fun and getting the kids together and then learning throughout the course of the season...The kids have really dedicated themselves to coming to practice, and they’re really putting the work in and enjoying it. And you’ve really seen how quickly they’ve improved this season,” said Smith.

The provincial championship tournament runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday with ten teams competing to be the best in B.C. The Kelowna Sun Devils’ first game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday against Ladner.