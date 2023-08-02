Kelowna Falcons have comeback win over Kamloops NorthPaws

Photo: Kelowna Falcons: Tami Quan Photography

The Kelowna Falcons scored five times in the sixth inning and held onto beat the hometown Kamloops NorthPaws 5-4 in West Coast League baseball action Tuesday at Norbrock Stadium's Dearborn Ford Field.

More than 1,300 fans were in the stands to catch the action as they saw their Paws team outhit the Falcons 9-3. With the win, Kelowna has now evened up the regular season series at two wins a piece.

The Paws took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Drew Giannini stroked a RBI single scoring Robin Villeneuve who led off the inning with a single. Giannini was 1-4 with an RBI on the night. Villeneuve wound up 2-4.

Kelowna got to the NorthPaws starter Maclain Roberts in the sixth when Jonas Salk scored on a wild pitch by Roberts. Salk had doubled to kick off the inning. Roberts was lifted after pitching five and a third innings. He left with two men aboard in favour of Matthew McDonald.

Making his NorthPaw debut after playing Academy ball in Calgary Alberta, McDonald hit the mound.

The Falcons then scored their other four runs. Three of them charged to Roberts who was tagged with the loss.

Kamloops managed to cut the deficit to 5-3 in their half of the inning. Gage Mestas led it off with a single. He was followed by Cooper Neville, who singled as well. Both scored on an error charged to Kelowna centerfielder Trey Duffield.

The NorthPaws threatened in the bottom of the ninth, but it just wasn't enough. With bases loaded, the team could only push one run across as Matthew Ward led and scored on a sacrifice fly to right field by Anthony Manuel.

Offensively for Kelowna, Salk was 1-4 with a run scored and a run batted in.

Griffin Palfey started on the mound for the Falcons before switching to designated hitter. He was 1-3 at the dish with a run scored.

Pitching wise, he threw five innings of one run ball. He gave up five hits, struck out three and walked two. He was the winning pitcher moving to 1-2.

Thrasher Steed came onto pitch to close out the ninth inning for his fifth save of the year. He gave up a run, struck out two and walked two along with one hit as he made his 16th appearance of the summer.

The Falcons and NorthPaws will play again in Kelowna now for games two and three of this series, which are slated to take place on back-to-back nights Wednesday and Thursday.

