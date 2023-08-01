Youth baseball players earn spot in Western Nationals but need help getting there

Photo: Jen Trotman The 13U AAA Kelowna Sun Devils

A Kelowna youth baseball team needs your help to compete at the Western Nationals in Fort McMurray later this month, after an impressive showing at last weekend's provincial championships in Chilliwack.

The 13U AAA Kelowna Sun Devils went into the tournament as the fifth seed and managed to beat the second and third-ranked teams, taking second spot and earning a place in the Western Nationals August 16-20.

Three players earned All Star Awards, Ryan Swift was named a first team All Star, and Emma Lecompte and Blayz Wilson were named second team All Stars.

The team is now trying to raise funds for the trip to Fort McMurray and has started a GoFundMe to help the team get there.

"Thank you for considering supporting this team of amazing baseball players who have put their heart and soul on the line year after year. These kids were the underdogs, not expected to make it out of their initial pool — and they pulled off two major upsets, knocking four teams out of play over the weekend," says Chelsea Bitgood the organizer of the fundraiser.