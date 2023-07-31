Okanagan gymnasts have strong showing at National Championships

Photo: Lisa Porcellato Travis Andersen, Bence Berkenbosch

Okanagan Gymnastics Centre athletes came home with multiple medals from the Canadian Trampoline and Tumbling Championships in Edmonton.

Top performances included Brayden Renou earning first-place in tumbling and third in trampoline in level 5 competition for 14 and under. Level 7 synchronized trampoline pair, Travis Andersen and Bence Berkenbosch claimed top spot on the national podium with a first place finish. Ethan Scott soared to second place in level 6 men's trampoline.

"It's a tremendous honour to witness our athletes' inspiring journey to such a high level of competition," said Jamie Gardner, head trampoline coach. "Their great achievements remind us how important it is to support and encourage talent and good sportsmanship in gymnastics."

Other outstanding national athletes from OGC, like Jacob Kochylema, Kayley Gawley, Kira Tomlinson, Jordon Hevesy, and Seija Bishop, also competed at the national event in late July.

The competition also served as the trials for the Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships taking place in November in Birmingham, England.