Northpaws end three-game weekend series against Night Owls with a win

'Paws take one from Owls

- | Story: 439435

The Kamloops Northpaws ended their weekend series with the Nanaimo Night Owls with a win after two losses.

The Paws (11-35 overall, 4-15 second half) took on the Nanaimo Night owls (24-24, 10-11) on Vancouver Island.

The series started off rough for Kamloops with a 1-0 loss on Friday night, and a 6-5 loss on Saturday at the Seauxmen Stadium.

The NorthPaws turned it around on the last day of the series with a 3-0 win.

The team will have Monday off before they begin another three-game set against the Kelowna Falcons.

The first game will be on August 1 at 6:35 p.m. at Dearborn Ford Field at NorBrock Stadium, in Kamloops.

