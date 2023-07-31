Northpaws end three-game weekend series against Night Owls with a win

Photo: Chad Frostad/Nanaimo Night Owls

The Kamloops Northpaws ended their weekend series with the Nanaimo Night Owls with a win after two losses.

The Paws (11-35 overall, 4-15 second half) took on the Nanaimo Night owls (24-24, 10-11) on Vancouver Island.

The series started off rough for Kamloops with a 1-0 loss on Friday night, and a 6-5 loss on Saturday at the Seauxmen Stadium.

The NorthPaws turned it around on the last day of the series with a 3-0 win.

The team will have Monday off before they begin another three-game set against the Kelowna Falcons.

The first game will be on August 1 at 6:35 p.m. at Dearborn Ford Field at NorBrock Stadium, in Kamloops.