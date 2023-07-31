210733
216290
Sports  

Kelowna Falcons remain in playoff contention after big win Sunday

Falcons still in playoff hunt

- | Story: 439403

The Kelowna Falcons are still in contention for a playoff spot in the North Division of the West Coast League following an 11-0 victory over the Victoria Harboucats on Sunday.

It was a bounce-back game after the team was held to just one hit Saturday night. The bats awoke in a big way Sunday, pounding out 16 hits, including a 6-6 performance from Griffin Palfrey, a four-hit afternoon from Garet Crewshaw and Raphael Smeenk who also hit his third homer of the season.

The victory was extra gratifying as the Nanaimo NightOwls also lost and are now two full games back of the Falcons for the final playoff spot with six games to go.

The Falcons play in Kamloops on Tuesday before welcoming the NorthPaws on Wednesday and Thursday to Elks Stadium. The Falcons will hold Umpire Appreciation Night this Wednesday.

The Falcons have just five home games remaining, for more information and tickets click here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

Tuesday Ultimate Frisbee

Parkinson Recreation Centre, Kelowna
Aug 1 6:00 pm

Lake Surf Sista session #1

Lake Surf Sista sessions, Kelowna
Aug 2 5:30 pm

Kelowna Polo Classic

Okanagan Polo Club, Kelowna
Aug 5 10:00 am



209266
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >




214974


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


214972
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


217959