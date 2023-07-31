Kelowna Falcons remain in playoff contention after big win Sunday

Photo: Tami Quan Photography

The Kelowna Falcons are still in contention for a playoff spot in the North Division of the West Coast League following an 11-0 victory over the Victoria Harboucats on Sunday.

It was a bounce-back game after the team was held to just one hit Saturday night. The bats awoke in a big way Sunday, pounding out 16 hits, including a 6-6 performance from Griffin Palfrey, a four-hit afternoon from Garet Crewshaw and Raphael Smeenk who also hit his third homer of the season.

The victory was extra gratifying as the Nanaimo NightOwls also lost and are now two full games back of the Falcons for the final playoff spot with six games to go.

The Falcons play in Kamloops on Tuesday before welcoming the NorthPaws on Wednesday and Thursday to Elks Stadium. The Falcons will hold Umpire Appreciation Night this Wednesday.

