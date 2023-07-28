Kelowna volleyball player wins gold at Canada Cup

Photo: Canada Cup Volleyball Kylie Taylor

A Kelowna teen recently returned home with a gold medal around her neck.

Kylie Taylor, 15, is a volleyball player who played as a part one of two Team Canada's 2023 U16 youth national teams in Niagara Falls last weekend.

In a national tournament featuring provincial teams filled with U18 girls, Team Canada was the immediate underdog as they came into the weekend two years younger than the rest of the competition.

“We were told not to expect to win lots because we were younger. We were told to go out and basically just enjoy the experience, but after the first day, we had won all our games and were kind of like, wait, what?" said Taylor.

"The second day, we were more optimistic and won all our games again."

Taylor's team put in two weeks of hard work and training to prepare for the national stage, winning all their games through tournament play, only to meet the second U16 Team Canada team in the semi-finals.

Taylor tells Castanet it was a bittersweet moment meeting their other half in knock out play, with the two teams battling back and forth for a shot at a gold medal game.

On finals day, the outside hitter and her teammates, met the U18 Alberta team in the finals — a team they had already defeated earlier in the weekend.

It was a nail-biter of a finale as Taylor's squad gave up back-to-back sets, looking tired and defeated. Despite being badly beaten by double digits, the team remained strong and determined to win.

“I’m a pretty positive player on the court. I don’t really get down on myself or others. Volleyball just brings me so much joy, and I think it always makes me smile while I’m playing, which I think helps both myself and my teammates," said Taylor.

Team Canada managed to rally back, winning the fourth set to force sudden death. That's when Canada took charge and proved the doubters wrong.

“Our team really came together and I remember when we won the last point of the game, we all started jumping and screaming and a bunch of us just started crying because it just felt like such a big reward after the weeks of training we put into this team. Our coaches were jumping around and hugging each other, it was just such a cool environment to be a part of.”

Now back in Kelowna with her gold medal hanging proudly at home, Taylor is eager to continue her path in the sport of volleyball as she hopes to one day win gold in the U18 category before hopefully moving on to university play.

At the end of the day, one thing is for certain — the future is bright for the 15-year-old gold medalist.