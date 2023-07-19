Team Kelowna shines at International Children's Summer Games in South Korea

Photo: Michelle Schueler

Team Kelowna left its mark at the International Children's Summer Games in Daegu, South Korea, earlier this month.

Kelowna athletes delivered outstanding performances throughout the games which ran from July 5 to 10, with many achieving personal bests and advancing to top finishes in their respective sports.

"Their dedication and sportsmanship were evident through the games, earning them recognition and admiration from the other cities and supporters attending," says Team Kelowna head of delegation Michelle Schueler.

Team Kelowna taekwondo coach Bryseia Konkin has a special connection to these games, having competed in taekwondo at ICG Daegu in 2012. Arielle Friesen also returned with the team as a supporter, having competed in Taekwondo at ICG New Taipei City in 2016.

Lance Macdonald, president of the Kelowna ICG Committee, called the atmosphere in Daegu this year as "incredible."

One standout performer from Team Kelowna was Juliet Nicholson, who clinched a silver medal in the 200-metre butterfly and a bronze in the 100-metre butterfly. In taekwondo, Alex Hoppe secured a bronze medal in his weight class.

Kelowna had previously hosted the ICG Winter Games in 2011 and has since been an active participant in both the ICG summer and winter games.



The 2023 games attracted over 2,500 delegates from 62 delegations, representing 27 countries.