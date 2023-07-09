Kelowna Falcons score early to beat the Edmonton Riverhawks

Photo: Kelowna Falcons

The Kelowna Falcons scored early in the ballgame on Sunday afternoon in Edmonton, then added some insurance in the late stages to secure a 7-1 series clinching victory.

In the top of the second the Falcons got on the board with a Trevor Wilson RBI ground out to score Luke Solis who singled to lead off the inning.

Then in the fourth the combination of Wilson and Solis were at it again to score what would turn out to be the winning run. Ater Solis reached on a fielder’s choice, Wilson brought him in again but this time with a two-out double.

That’s all the scoring the combination of Reid Hensley, Sam Hill and Koen VantKlooster would need, as they scattered six Riverhawk hits and struck out six.

Hensley, who started the game, picked up the victory, his first of the summer.

In the top of the ninth the Falcons put an emphatic stamp on the game scoring four more runs, taking advantage of control issues by the Riverhawks pitchers as they walked three in the inning.

Griffin Palfrey had the loudest hit of the ninth, coming up with a two-out, two-run single scoring Jacob Devenny and Raphael Smeenk.

The Falcons (18-15) will now enjoy four days off before opening the second half of a home and home with the Riverhawks (8-22), welcoming them to Elks Stadium beginning on Friday.

Tickets can be reserved at KelownaFalcons.com.

In the meantime, kids can register now for the final Falcons kids camp session coming up on Wednesday and Thursday at Elks Stadium. The Falcons coaching staff is running the camp. Registration is available at KelownaFalcons.com.