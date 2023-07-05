Four Foot Curling Camp returns to Kelowna this week

Photo: Brayden Ursel

It’s the middle of summer, but after a four year hiatus, the Kelowna Curling Club is back with their Four Foot Curling Camp.

Aimed at bringing new curlers of all ages to the sport, as well as experienced ones, this curling camp is designed to improve your game with world leading instruction.

Four Foot Curling Camp is world renowned, having drawn curlers from North America, Asia and beyond for over 35 years. It sold out yet again this year.

The program includes delivery analysis and development, sweeping technique and management, overall strategy, video analysis, practice planning, mental toughness, team cohesiveness, and more.

“I really appreciate that this type of camp is available for club curlers,” said a previous participant. “The calibre of coaches is top notch. Elaine, keep the dream alive for another 35 years please, the sport needs coaches like you.”

Camp participants will go through on-ice curling sessions per day, two off-ice learning sessions and a mini-game, with each course being based on the needs of the participants.

It is running at the Kelowna Curling Club until July 7.