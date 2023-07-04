Kelowna golfer wins Texas golf tournament by a stroke

Photo: Megan Osland Megan Osland wins the Women's All Pro Tour Golf Tournament hosted at the Hurricane Creek Country Club in Anna Texas.

Kelowna's Megan Osland celebrated the Canada Day long weekend with a victory at the Women's Professional Golf Tournament at the Hurricane Creek Country Club in Anna Texas.

"My first win on the [Women's All Pro Tour] and I couldn't be more grateful!" she said in a Facebook post.

She shot a ten under with rounds of 70-69-69 and 70.

"Thank you to all my friends and family who steadily support (me) through the ups and downs. It makes the victories that much sweeter to share," Osland continued.

She finished the tournament winning by one stroke over Elizabeth Wang of San Marino, California.

Osland started the day one back of Wang on the final day, but when Wang bogeyed the first hole, Megan saw her opening and made up the stroke on the first hole after firing a par.

They both shot par on the next hole and then exchanged bogeys on the next two holes. The rest of the day was a dog fight. Wang birdied number ten and Megan came back with a birdie on number eleven to keep pace.

Wang bogeyed 12 and Megan fired a par leaving her one stroke up. On the par three 14th, Megan hit her shot to 25 feet from the pin and Wang stuck her shot to within two feet. Wang had an easy putt to birdie the hole but Osland drained her 25-foot putt to equal Wang's birdie and to stay in the lead by a stroke.

Wang birdied the par-five 17th and Osland shot par, setting up an entertaining finish on 18.

Wang put her drive just off the green while Osland made the green but was still 25 feet away from the pin. Wang's chip came up short and Osland got within a foot of the hole. Both golfers had to sink their putts to force extra holes but Wang missed her putt and Osland tapped in for her first win on the Women's All Pro Tour and her fourth victory since January 2023.

Osland's other three victories came on the Cactus Tour.