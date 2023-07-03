Cailen Vilness Memorial boxing championship taking place later this month

Los Gatos Locos/MadKatz Boxing Club will host an interprovincial boxing card later this month.

The Cailen Vilness Memorial Championship will pit five boxers from Los Gatos Locos against five Saskatchewan boxers in head-to-head competitions.

The July 22 event will take place at Rutland Centennial Hall.

The event comes on the heels of a successful showing by fighters from the club on a recent card in Nelson.

Sugar Sheldon earned a knockout victory while Jade Wynne "overcame a hand injury," to secure a unanimous decision.

Silas Estrada lost a close split decision in his bout.

Cailen Vilness was one of the five people who lost his life in the 2021 Kelowna crane collapse. He was an avid boxer.