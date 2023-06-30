Kelowna track and field star commits to Big South Conference track team

Photo: Kirsten Breau Brianna Breau commits to Winthrop University

Another Kelowna athlete has been recognized and rewarded for their excellence.



Track and field star Brianna Breau has received an athletic scholarship to Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina, a NCAA division one school.

"I'd like to thank all of my coaches, teachers, family and friends who helped along the way," Breau says.

Breau has competed for Okanagan Athletics Club since she was nine years old, eventually finding her passion for throwing things fulfilled in the javelin discipline.

Breau had the privilege of going to Ufa, Russia for the International Children's Games to represent Canada in track and field in 2019. Earlier this month she placed second in the javelin at the BC High School championships in Langley representing Kelowna Secondary School.