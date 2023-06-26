Excitement builds for Kalamalka Bowl as university football returns to Vernon

Photo: Kalamalka Bowl

Brad Hladik is excited to play in front of a hometown crowd at the upcoming Kalamalka Bowl.

The UBC Thunderbirds wide receiver was a 1998 graduate of the Vernon Panthers program and went on to play one year with the Okanagan Sun before moving on to university football.

"Last year for the Kal Bowl, I was injured and did not get to play. The idea of playing this year is amazing. I still have so many memories of playing at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. The first year it was built was when I was in Grade 10, and I remember playing Seaton in my first game at that field."

Hladik coached last year's Kal Bowl youth skills camp says "it was awesome to see so many of the local players and how good they are.

"When I was their age, playing at university was something that never entered my mind. Now, all the Vernon players have it as a goal and The Kal Bowl lets them see first-hand what university football is all about."

The skills camp allows university coaches to meet the young players and realize "there is really good football here in Vernon," says Hladik.

T-birds head coach Blake Nill, a former CFLer, says the Vernon event provides an opportunity to make an impact in the B.C. Interior.

He says the skills camp athletes "will never have another opportunity to be in front of coaches of this level."

Kalamalka Bowl president Sean Smith, head coach of the Vernon Panthers football program, says being able to bring the high-level talent to Vernon is a "huge resource" for local football.

"Young players get to experience high-level coaching that they would not otherwise get in the Okanagan and local players aspiring to play at university get to experience the level and pace that these coaches expect. In addition, top local talent is able to be seen and potentially recruited by one of the top programs in nation without leaving Vernon," says Smith.

Last year's skills camp top defensive back Braden Khun Khun accepted a scholarship to play for the Thunderbirds this year.

The Kal Bowl takes place Aug. 23 at Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

The Thunderbirds will be defending their title against the University of Alberta Golden Bears.

It's the second year for the event, which brought university level football to Vernon for the first time.

Tickets are on sale and available through Eventbrite on the Kal Bowl website.

Bleacher seats are $30, and general admission is $12.

The last time the two teams met was Oct. 29, 2022 in Edmonton, with the Golden Bears prevailing 15-12.

Registration for the skills camp Aug. 22 is $35 and includes a bowl game ticket.