Diallo wins, Pospisil loses on opening day of qualifying at Wimbledon

Pospisil loses in qualifying

The Canadian Press - | Story: 433745

LONDON — Canada's Gabriel Diallo defeated Turkey's Cem Ilkel 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 in first-round qualifying play Monday at Wimbledon.

Diallo, the world No. 140 from Montreal, will face Matteo Gigante in the next round. The 254th-ranked Italian defeated Britain's Harry Wendelken 6-3, 7-6 (6) to advance.

The six-foot-eight Diallo is seeded 29th in the qualification draw. Three victories are needed to secure a berth in the main draw at the Grand Slam event.

Vasek Pospisil, a native of Vernon, B.C., dropped a 6-2, 7-6 (2) decision to Brazil's Felipe Meligeni Alves.

Three Canadians are entered in the women's qualifying draw.

Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to open against Britain's Emily Appleton. Toronto's Katherine Sebov was to meet Italy's Nuria Brancaccio and Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., was to play Belgium's Greet Minnen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2023.

