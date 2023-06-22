KIJHL looks to reclassify as a Junior A league

Photo: Contributed

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League hopes it can fill a void left after the BC Hockey League went independent.

The Junior B loop has applied to BC Hockey to have its league and member teams reclassified as a Junior A league in time for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

"If approved, all 20 KIJHL clubs would transition to the Junior A level under a set of newly adopted operating standards designed to enhance the player experience league-wide," states a news release issued by the league following its AGM.

The league says it has the support of all regional minor hockey districts and separate minor hockey associations where member teams operate.

"The reality for our league is that the departure of the BCHL to independent hockey has left a major hole in sanctioning junior hockey programming in our province," league chairman Brett Holt stated.

"The KIJHL has continued to thrive in large part due to our reputation for offering a highly affordable development path to higher levels of hockey.

"Not having a sanctioned Junior A league in B.C. creates a significant void that we are well-positioned to fill."

It's not clear when BC Hockey will make a decision.

If approved, the league would presumably play for the Fred Page Cup and a chance to compete for the Centennial Cup.