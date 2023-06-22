Falcons help raise funds for BC Burn Fund, host firefighter night

Photo: Kelowna Falcons

The Kelowna Falcons will be supporting the BC Burn Fund at their annual Firefighters Night at Elks Stadium tonight.

"All ticket sales will be donated to the BC Burn Fund which is dedicated to promoting burn prevention and providing survivors and their families support through their recovery journey process," says Falcons spokesperson Ryan Watters.

Elks Stadium, home of the Kelowna Falcons, will be transformed into a playground for tonight's game, featuring bouncy castles, games, and prizes available for everyone to enjoy.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by former Vancouver Canuck player Aaron Volpatti, who holds a special connection to the Burn Fund. Having overcome a devastating burn accident in 2005, Volpatti defied the odds and achieved his dream of playing in the National Hockey League. His inspiring journey serves as a testament to the resilience and determination of burn survivors.

The Falcons host the Bellingham Bulls tonight. The game marks the final match of their series before the Falcons hit the road for a weekend match in Port Angeles.

"Don’t miss out on this game and the party-like atmosphere at Elks Stadium," Watters says.

