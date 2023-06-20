Ladies host slo-pitch tournament in hopes of growing the sport in Kelowna

Photo: Darren Handschuh

All eyes will be locked on the Ladies Slo-Pitch tournament in Kelowna this weekend as eight teams are set to battle it out on the ball field both Saturday and Sunday in East Kelowna.

With round robin action set across both days of baseball, there will be plenty of games on the schedule, and avid ball player Kelly Aquilon says these ladies really know how to bring the heat on the ball diamond.

"It’s just some women getting together playing a good calibre game of slo-pitch," said Aquilon ahead of the weekend. "We want everyone to come out and support the ladies slo-pitch league. We want to promote ladies slo-pitch."

Aquilon tells Castanet the ladies slo-pitch league in Kelowna was a lot bigger before the pandemic shut everything down and that they're trying to get women back into the sport post-COVID.

"There aren’t a lot of ladies slo pitch tournaments that happen in Kelowna, in fact, the Kelowna Ladies League is the only league that puts these tournaments on. We had a bigger league before COVID, but a lot of ladies don’t know there’s a girls league anymore," she said.

The league invited a team in from Squamish to help round out the roster to an even eight teams, but the hope for ladies slo-pitch here in Kelowna is for spectators to see it, talk about it, spread the word, and then play it by joining the league.

“We’ve got lots of fun stuff planned. We’ve got raffle baskets, 50/50 draws, a home run derby where ladies will be hitting over the fence, we’ve got some food trucks like Chick-Chick-Boom, an ice-cream truck, and we’re also going to have a massage tent," said Aquilon.

The two-day ball tournament starts on Saturday, June 24 at 8:30 a.m. and will wrap up on Sunday evening.

All games are scheduled to be played at East Kelowna Park this weekend, and locals are welcome to take in the action free of charge.

If you want to get involved, you can get in touch with the league via Facebook.