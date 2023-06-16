207763
Western Hockey League's Winnipeg Ice franchise moving to Wenatchee, Wash.

The Winnipeg Ice franchise is moving west.

The Western Hockey League says the team has been sold and relocated to Wenatchee, Wash.

The league says the club will operate under the new ownership of David White of the California-based Shoot the Puck Foundation.

The WHL's board of governors approved the sale and relocation, which is effective immediately.

The league says multiple attempts by Ice ownership to construct an arena facility of acceptable WHL standards in Winnipeg, based on agreed-upon timeframes, were unsuccessful.

Wenatchee becomes the sixth U.S.-based WHL team and will join the U.S. Division and Western Conference next season.

 

