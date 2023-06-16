Kelowna Falcons take down league's top team in Bellingham

Photo: Ryan Watters

The Kelowna Falcons took down the West Coast League’s top team the Bellingham Bells on Thursday night with a 3-1 victory.

The pitching was on point all night as Sasha Kamenjasevic kept the Bells off balance, throwing 4.1 innings, allowing just one hit, and struck out seven, recording his first win of the season. The bullpen was in lockdown mode, not giving up a run until the bottom of the ninth inning. Reid Hensley came on to close the door and tallied the save.

Offensively the Falcons bats had their best game of the series knocking out 10 hits, none louder than the solo homerun off the bat of Sam Flores (pictured) in the top of the ninth adding some insurance. Jonas Salk, Griffin Palfrey and JP Smith each picked up two hits and Jacob Devenny had an RBI.

The Falcons will now head to Wenatchee to open a three-game weekend series with the Applesox on Friday night. They will return home and begin a three-game series with the Bells starting on Tuesday night with tickets available now online HERE.