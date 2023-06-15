Jarome Iginla has taken a management position with his former team

Photo: Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames are bringing back one of the most popular players in the NHL team's history.

New general manager Craig Conroy has named former captain Jarome Iginla as a special advisor to the GM on Thursday.

The king has returned. pic.twitter.com/uleKcm45Q3 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 15, 2023

Iginla and Conroy were fast friends during their playing days. In fact, it was Craig Conroy's idea when he wore the "C" in 2003 to pass the honour to Iginla.

Iginla was the 18th captain in Flames history. Iginla amassed 525 goals, 570 assists, and 1,095 points in 1,219 games as a member of the Flames, while establishing himself as one of the best power forwards of his generation. Iginla reached the 30-goal mark 11 times - four of those surpassing 40 goals and twice reaching 50 while wearing the flaming 'C'.

Iginla and Conroy played on the same line for much of their time together in Calgary.

"Dating as far back as our playing days with the Flames, Jarome and I always talked about one day working together in the NHL," Conroy posted to Twitter. "That day has finally come and I am happy to welcome him back to Calgary."

"I am grateful to the Flames ownership and Conny for this opportunity to transition my career back to the NHL," said Iginla. "It's a very well-earned acknowledgment for Conny as general manager and I am looking forward to supporting him and the team in a more engaged capacity."

Iginla has a home in the Kelowna area and he has spent the past season as head coach of the U15 Prep team at Rink Hockey Academy in Kelowna.

The Edmonton native played for the Kamloops Blazers in the WHL and has since gone on to become part owner of the team.

"It's pretty cool to now be back working with them and try to help in any way I can," Iginla told the Flames TV Podcast.

The Calgary Flames have undergone major changes after firing Head Coach Darryl Sutter, which came after they missed the playoffs this season.

Former Flames GM Brad Treliving declined the opportunity to return to the Flames and he has since accepted the same position with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

According to a TSN report, Iginla will continue his responsibilities with Rink Hockey Academy and will work with the Flames in a shared capacity.