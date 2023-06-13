Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023

Photo: Wayne Moore Hall of Fame class of 2023

The walls of the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame will swell by five when the 2023 induction ceremony is held in November.

The five soon-to-be inductees were introduced at the hall of fame inside the Kelowna Museum.

Included on the list are Clayton Miller (athlete), Team Canada wheelchair curling team, David Bingham (builder), Jim and Karen Bates (builder) and Cliff Serwa and Doug Mervyn (special Bennett Award).

Clayton Miller - Athlete

Miller was a two-time national champion and 1996 Olympian in the little known sport of skeet shooting.

He began his international career at age 17, the youngest competitor in the field.

He was crowned national champion in 1996 and 2000 and finished 20th overall at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

Miller was also a bronze medalist in the 1999 Pan American Games.

Jim and Karen Bates - Builders

The couple were instrumental in growing both running and multi-sports events over the course of several decades.

At the urging of then mayor John Hindle, Jim and Karen helped found the Kelowna Apple Triathlon and growing it into one of the biggest events in the country. Kelowna hosted the 1988 world championship.

They also ran the annual Ski-to-Sea race for years and started a women's charity run that helped raise over $100,000.

Team Canada Wheelchair Curling - Team

The team consisting of Kelowna's Gerry Austgarden and Sonya Gaudet of Vernon captured the 2006 Paralympic gold medal in Italy in wheelchair curling.

When they started, they were one of just two competitive teams in the country.

Austgarden won Canadian titles in 2005, 2006 and 2015 and competed in three world championships in 2005, 2007 and 2008, finishing as high as fourth in 07 an 08.

David Bingham - Builder

Binghan first became involved in school sports at the administrative and coaching level within School District 23 in 1975.

While he is now retired, Bingham remains involved.

He served in numerous capacities at the local, valley and provincial level, at one point serving as league commissioner and president for BC School Sports.

Bingham coached the 2013 Kelowna Christian School team that won the provincial A boys volleyball championship and also coached numerous boys and girls teams in both volleyball and basketball.

He was recognized by BC School Sports for his service and contribution to high school sports in the province.

Cliff Serwa and Doug Mervyn - Bennett Award

As young men, Serwa and Mervyn had a vision of transforming Big White from a mountain into a ski hill back in the early 60s.

Today, the ski hill has grown into a destination for skiers the world over. Big White is slated to celebrate its 60th anniversary of operation in December.

The pair were the original builders and operators of the ski hill.

Cliff joins his granddaughter Kelsey who was inducted in 2019 while Doug joins brother Glen who was posthumously inducted in 2014.

The five will be officially inducted Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 a.m. at Manteo at Eldorado Resort.