Reports indicate Ryan Huska will be named the next head coach of the Calgary Flames

Photo: Calgary Flames Ryan Huska

Multiple sources indicate former Kelowna Rockets head coach Ryan Huska will be named the next coach of the NHL's Calgary Flames.

Hockey analyst Kevin Weekes tweeted Friday the Flames are expected to hold a news conference to introduce Huska on Monday.

**Breaking News**

Credit @FriedgeHNIC for his report last night; the @NHLFlames will be naming Ryan Huska as their new HC, I'm told Press Conference to be held on Monday.

— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 9, 2023

Huska has spent the past five season as a Flames assistant coach, the past three under Darryl Sutter who was fired at the end of the regular season.

Prior to his stint in Calgary, Huska served as head coach of the Flames AHL affiliates, amassing a 135-118-0-27 record.

The 47-year-old Huska spent 12 seasons behind the Kelowna Rockets bench. He was an assistant under Marc Habscheid and Jeff Truitt from 2002 to 2007, winning a Memorial Cup championship in 2004 and league titles in 2003 and 2005.

He replaced Truitt in 2007, spending seven seasons as head coach, winning a WHL title in 2009 before leaving for the pros following the 2013-2014 season.

Along with a long and storied career behind the bench, Huska also has the distinction of having his name engraved on the Memorial Cup more than any other individual.

He won three titles as a player with Kamloops in 1992, 1994 and 1995 then with the Rockets in 2004.