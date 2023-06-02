Kelowna Falcons open new baseball season tonight in Portland

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna Falcons find themselves in a bit of a pickle when they open the 2023 West Coast League season on the road against the Portland Pickles.

The three game series begins Friday night.

It's the first time the Falcons have ventured into Portland since 2018, as they look for their first ever win in the Oregon city.

Overall, the Falcons are 3-6 lifetime against the Pickles franchise.

The Falcons head into the early part of the season shorthanded as many teams in the league are with some recruits still either in school or in the midst of their school playoffs.

Sophomore right hander Sam Hall from Panola Junior College gets the ball in the season opener tonight followed by schoolmate Koen Van't Klooer Saturday.

The Falcons will head home following the season opening series to host Nanaimo Tuesday in their home opener.

As always, the game is free to fans courtesy of Stutters Restoration.

Gates open at 5:30 with the first pitch slated for 6:35.