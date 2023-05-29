Kelowna's Malindi Elmore was the top Canadian woman in Sunday's Ottawa marathon

Photo: olympics.ca

Malindi Elmore continues to show that, even at 43, she is one of the best female marathon runners in the country.

Elmore was the top Canadian and second woman to cross the finish line Sunday during the running of the Ottawa marathon.

The reigning Canadian record holder finished in a time of two hours, 27 minutes, 44.1 seconds. She finished nearly three minutes behind Wahanesh Mekasha of Ethiopia.

I have had to sprint finish 4 of my 6 marathons…just when I think I am going to cruise in I see a spot up for grabs. So hard to sprint the last 500m of a 42.2 Km race!!!! https://t.co/xEB7QtgZ1Q — Malindi Elmore ? (she/her) (@MalindiElmore) May 28, 2023

Her time was three minutes slower than her personal best time of two hours, 24 minutes, 50 seconds set more than three years ago in Houston. That was the Canadian record until Natasha Wodak was clocked in two hours, 23 minutes, 12 seconds last year in Berlin.

Elmore, who finished ninth in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago, hopes to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.