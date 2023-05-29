214497
210851
Sports  

Kelowna's Malindi Elmore was the top Canadian woman in Sunday's Ottawa marathon

Elmore 2nd in Ottawa

- | Story: 429191

Malindi Elmore continues to show that, even at 43, she is one of the best female marathon runners in the country.

Elmore was the top Canadian and second woman to cross the finish line Sunday during the running of the Ottawa marathon.

The reigning Canadian record holder finished in a time of two hours, 27 minutes, 44.1 seconds. She finished nearly three minutes behind Wahanesh Mekasha of Ethiopia.

Her time was three minutes slower than her personal best time of two hours, 24 minutes, 50 seconds set more than three years ago in Houston. That was the Canadian record until Natasha Wodak was clocked in two hours, 23 minutes, 12 seconds last year in Berlin.

Elmore, who finished ninth in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago, hopes to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

Seniors Can Move @ Okanagan Gymnastics Centre

Okanagan Gymnastics Centre, Kelowna
May 30 10:00 am

Tuesday Ultimate Frisbee

Parkinson Recreation Centre, Kelowna
May 30 6:00 pm

Watch the puck drop at the 2023 CHL Memorial Cup

Sandman Centre, Kamloops
May 30 6:00 pm



RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >






Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


214065
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
215417


209272