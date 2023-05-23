Kelowna Dolphins Artistic Swim Club win medals at provincial championships

Photo: Kelowna Dolphins Artistic Swim Club

Several members of the Kelowna Dolphins Artistic Swim Club captured medals at the provincial championships held in Nanaimo over the weekend.

“We are so pleased with the results this weekend. The swimmers put in so much time and energy to perfect their 2-3 minute routines that it’s a testament to their hard work and the work of our coaches to see them on the podium representing our region,” said voluntary club president Kathleen Martin Ginis.

“These young athletes aren’t seen as often by the public because they practice in a pool setting, but they really do show the level of artistic swimming here, something the entire region can take pride in.”

Kelowna Dolphins results include:

13-15 Duet: 1st place routine, 2nd place championship Amira Cocarell & Riley Hawthorne, coached by Julia Hansen

16-20 Solo: 1st place routine & 1st place championship (provincial champion) Aurora Halsall, coached by Julia Hansen

16-20 Solo: 6th Place routine Marina Leader, coached by Paige Pomeroy

13-15 Team 2nd place routine, 2nd place championship Amira Cocarell, Athena Ginis, Aurora Halsall, Giann Hoonjan, Isabella Wentworth, and Riley Hawthorne, coached by Julia Hansen

13-15 Team 5th place championship Alina Wostradowski, Eleftheria Orgeta, Fiona Atkinson, Grace Jensen, and Rowan Skinner, coached by Anastasia Sizenova

13-15 Novice Figures: Eleftheria Orgeta 4th place

16-20 Figures: Aurora Halsall 4th Place

Head coach Julia Hansen was also recognized at the provincial competition, a multi-award-winning medalist herself in the recent Masters nationals.

The Kelowna Dolphins is a growing club in Kelowna. Programs range from AquaGO!/beginners to Competitive and Masters programs (Including programs designed for swimmers attending UBCO). More info here.