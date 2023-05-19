Kelowna May Days Fastpitch tournament takes over King Stadium this weekend

Photo: Rich Haldane Five out-of-province teams and three from B.C. will compete in the Kelowna May Days Fastpitch Tournament at King Stadium from May 19 to 22, 2023.

Some of Canada's best fastpitch players will be in Kelowna this weekend.

The Kelowna May Days Fastpitch Tournament takes over King Stadium from May 19 to 22. Three B.C. teams will be competing against five teams from outside the province.

More than 40 players participating in the tournament are from Team Canada's current and past rosters. This includes James Shirley and Brant Wiebe from Saskatchewan's Delisle Pride, who helped Team Canada finish fifth at the U23 World Cup in Argentina.

Senior National team member Ty Sebastian and former U18 National team member Troy Kosmynka also play for Delisle.

The Grande Prairie Pirates return this year with five national team athletes: Zack Pierce (Zippy), Patrick Burns, Cory Jones, Braydon Arcand, and Kegan Arcand. Additionally, representing the city from northwestern Alberta are the Grande Prairie Pirates Masters.

The Irma Tigers, a third Alberta team, are also participating. Caleb Keeshig will be on the mound for them.

The B.C. teams include the Prince George River Kings, who will have a mixture of youth and experience on their roster, with up-and-comer Nic Neid leading the pitching staff and veterans Chad Ghostkeeper and Randy Potskin in the field. Also from this province are the Sooke Loggers and STK Fastball, which is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Las Vegas Road Trip tournament last month.

The Lacey A's from Washington State will be making the trip to Kelowna, crossing the border for an event for the first time in quite a while.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on Friday evening and wrap up on Monday. All game results will be posted on the Kelowna May Days Fastpitch Tournament Facebook group.