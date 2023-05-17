212349
Sports  

KF Centre for Excellence hosts over 800 gymnastics athletes

Tumbling at the museum

The KF Centre for Excellence at Kelowna’s airport was buzzing last weekend with more than 800 gymnastics athletes competing in the Grizzly Classic Invitational A competition.

Teams from across Canada, plus a handful of teams from the U.S., took part in the event.

In artistic gymnastics, host club Kelowna Gymnastix had six all-around champions and West Kelowna Gymnastix had three all-around champions.

Kelowna Gymnastix champions are Nevaeh McKay (Level 3), Elena Martinez (Level 3), Sophia Widmer (Level 4), Ruby Walter (Level 4), Elena Eikenaar (High school 4), Talia Westwood (Level 7). KG athletes received a total of 98 medals throughout the weekend. West Kelowna champions included Lila Dufresne (Xcel Gold), Ellie Hoekstra (High School 2) and Cherry Liu (Level 5). West Kelowna Gymnastix athletes received a total of 64 medals throughout the weekend.

The acrobatic competition was the first national level acro event ever held in Kelowna. Acro gymnastics sees partners work together and perform routines consisting of acrobatic moves, dance and tumbling all choreographed to music. The Kelowna Gymnastix Acro Team consists of 19 athletes, ranging from 6-18 years of age.

The acro competition saw all levels perform, including the World Champions in Men’s pairs, Braiden McDougall and Angel Felix, who wowed the crowd.

Plans are already underway for next year’s competition.

