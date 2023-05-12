NBA hopeful training in Kelowna this summer

Basketball prospect Tray Maddox Jr. has brought his talents to Kelowna this summer in preparation of the 2023 NBA Draft, where he hopes to get selected and start his professional career later this year.

The Western Michigan Broncos senior player wrapped up his college career averaging 12.5 points per game in 2022-23 and finds himself in Kelowna training and looking to get noticed.

“We’ve been grinding. I’m not going to lie, we’ve just been grinding, so working out every day, conditioning, watching film, doing the little things like ball handling, shooting, finishing, playmaking abilities. So really everything from every standpoint of basketball and defence," said Maddox Jr.

Local NBA agent Deion Adams tells Castanet Maddox is an excellent shooter, but that he's transitioning his game to the point guard position, where he hopes to grow into more of a complete player who can lead by example and push his teammates to be better.

“He can guard one through four, which is what a lot of NBA teams want, a guy that if he switches off to a bigger defender, he’s not going to be able to get a mismatch there, he’s going to be able to hold his own. He can also knock down the three at a high clip as well, he’s a really great shooter," explained Adams.

With the draft just weeks away, Maddox will be heading south for more training, but he says he plans to return to Kelowna to help grow the game of basketball on Canada’s west coast.

“I would love to be able to run either a youth camp out here or just something just for the youth or just to give back. That’s one of my biggest things, I’m super into youth camps. But just my experience in Kelowna has been amazing," added Maddox Jr.

"This summer, I will for sure be bringing some of my friends from the States, some bigger names I’m pretty sure a lot of people around here know, so stay tuned.”

The NBA Draft shakes down on June 22 and by then the young basketball star will have an answer to where his career takes him next.