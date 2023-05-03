Ultimate frisbee growing in popularity in Kelowna

The sport of ultimate frisbee is quickly growing popularity in the Okanagan.

The KSS Owls team took to the practice field this week in preparation of a regional qualifier on Friday, in the hopes of advancing to a valley-wide tournament later this year.

The KSS Owls have won all but one game so far this season, dropping a close game to Okanagan Mission Secondary School by a score of 10-9. KSS will be looking to get even on Friday.

"It’s super fun, because every time we play each other it’s a tough game," said KSS team member Nami Maleki. "But everybody still has to be super friendly and it’s a clean sport."

Ultimate frisbee has taken off in Kelowna and became a high school sport in 2019.

“Our head coach talked about at tryouts how he used to have to beg kids to come out and play with him," said first-year player Elissa.

"But there were maybe 50 kids at tryouts this year, so it’s amazing to see that it’s growing. I think it’s a sport everyone can do and everyone can play. It’s nice that they have it in the school community.”

Coach Ashlee Davison says the co-ed sport is the first of its kind in Kelowna to be offered to high school students and that it's a great opportunity for diversity and inclusion, as well as other things.

“Any time there’s an opportunity for a student to be involved in u-sports there’s so many benefits. From mental health to physical health to social and emotional health. And this is one of the most inexpensive sports you can play in high school," added Davison.

"It’s such a wonderful community at the high school level and beyond. A lot of these kids have moved into Kelowna Ultimate League and they’ve taken leadership positions on the board… That is so inspiring.”

In an event outside the school system, adult ultimate frisbee players from across Western Canada are in Kelowna this weekend for the Sunflicker tournament.

Thirty-two teams will be battling it out May 6 to 7 at the Mission Sports Fields, supported by sponsors including Prospera Credit Union, Sun-Rype, Save On Foods, Coast Capri Hotel and The Shore.

"Ultimate is a heart-stopping, edge-of-your-seat spectacle for fans and newcomers alike," said Paul Brain, President of the Kelowna Ultimate Players Society. "Sunflicker promises to serve up a dizzying display of hucks, layouts, and defensive face-offs that will leave you breathless!"

The championship game goes 7:30 p.m. on May 7.