Okanagan Firestorm takes cheerleading world by storm, finishing fourth

The event, an all-level world championship, was founded by Varsity All Star in 2013 to allow athletes to compete against the best from across the United States and the world.

"I know we're the first team ever from the Okanagan to go to this competition," says Nikki Parotta, owner and coach of the Okanagan Firestorm Cheerleading team.

The Okanagan Firestorm earned their spot by winning a qualifying championship in Vancouver and an all-expenses-paid trip to the event.

"Making finals is kind of a unicorn and elusive for a lot of teams. We managed to not only make finals, but place top four in the world in our category, so it was it was huge," says Parotta.

"Being there and praying to hear our name called was a dream come true. The next day, we went out on stage with a bunch of the top-ranking U.S. gyms and our girls did basically a perfect routine."

The Okanagan Firestorm placed fourth overall in their portion of the competition.

The future for the Okanagan Firestorm team is looking bright as they wrap up the competitive portion of their season.

"We're starting to wrap up our season, we wouldn't be here without our staff and my coaching partner, Chelsey Moore, who was a big driving force for this team and for where we are headed to. It's just been an amazing experience, and it really put Kelowna and cheer in our community on the map," says Parotta.