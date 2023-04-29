Kelowna Falcons looking for approximately 20 billet families

Photo: Kelowna Falcons

It’s the bottom of the ninth and the Falcons are still looking for a few more families to be a host/billet family to student athletes playing in Kelowna.

Players begin to arrive in Kelowna in late May and early June and are gone again by mid-August following the season.

Playerrs will be at home for half the season and on the road for the remainder.

"Falcons’ players, who are 18 to 22 years-old, have been trained to be responsible, self-sufficient and extremely helpful. These student athletes are coming from extremely prestigious baseball programs and are coming to Kelowna to work and build on their craft," said Kelowna Falcons general manager Mark Nonis,

Host families receive a grocery allowance, a family pass for the season and a special BBQ at the end of the season.

If you’re interested in getting involved, contact the Falcons headquarters via email or call 250-575-2400.

The Falcons open the season on June 2 in Portland before the free home opener on June 6 at Elk Stadium when the Nanaimo Night Owls visit.