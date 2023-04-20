Minor baseball season arrives this weekend in Kelowna

Photo: COMBA

Minor baseball is back in the Okanagan.

Ball season is officially underway in Kelowna and the Central Okanagan Minor Baseball Association (COMBA) is very excited to announce that the opening day has been scheduled for Saturday.

COMBA vice president Dino Cabalfin says the organization is growing and now has 900 members, ranging in age from five to 18, along with "tireless" volunteers.

"You won’t need a ticket to watch some of the best baseball in Kelowna! Just head out to the nearest ballpark on a Saturday and watch them all in action," Cabalfin added.

At Elks Stadium downtown Kelowna, the day of fun will start with the 5U-9U division skills competition starting at 8 a.m. and running until roughly 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

Two games will then fill the evening schedule as the 18U AAA Kelowna Sun Devils will then take on the Ridge Meadows Royals at 4 p.m., before battling them again at 7 p.m. in a set of back-to-back games.

A COMBA parade will fill the gap between games, and will provide a moment of celebration for all divisions across the league.

Over at Edith Gay Park, the 11U and 13U divisions will be playing games from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and the 15U AA Kelowna Sun Devils will face the West Kelowna Diamondbacks in a doubleheader starting at 12 p.m.

After that, the 15U Kelowna Sun Devils will battle the visiting Cowichan Valley Mustangs in a doubleheader scheduled for 1:30 p.m.