U.S. wins women's world hockey championship gold

Photo: File photo

Captain Hilary Knight scored three goals, including two power-play markers with just over three minutes left in the third period to break a 3-3 deadlock, as the United States defeated defending champion Canada 6-3 tonight to claim the gold medal in the women's world hockey championship in Brampton, Ontario.

Abbey Murphy, Caroline Harvey and Cayla Barnes, with an empty netter, also scored for the United States.

Brianne Jenner led Canada offensively with two goals and an assist, while Marie-Philip Poulin had a goal and assist.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and Canada led 3-2 heading into the third.

Canada beat the United States 4-3 during a preliminary round shootout on April 10.

The 2024 women's world hockey championship will be played in Utica, N.Y.