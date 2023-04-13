UBC Okanagan Heat honours outstanding athletes of the year and rookies at athletic banquet

Photo: UBCO Justin Towill (left centre) and Sydney Grills (right centre).

UBC Okanagan Heat's athletic department celebrated the achievements of their student-athletes during the Athletic Banquet held at KF Centre for Excellence on Tuesday, with Sydney Grills and Justin Towill earning the titles of 2022-23 Outstanding Athletes of the Year.

Grills, a Vancouver native and third-year women's volleyball outside hitter, became the 17th female volleyball player to receive the prestigious award. She excelled during her final season at UBCO, setting four single-season program records, including 296 kills and 366.5 points. Grills was named a Canada West All-Star and U SPORTS All-Canadian, making her the third female volleyball player to achieve these distinctions.

Towill, a Kelowna native and second-year men's golfer, emerged as the third men's golfer honoured as the Outstanding Athlete of the Year and the first since James Casorso in 2017-18. Towill triumphed in three of the six tournaments he played, including the Canada West Championship, and finished in the top 10 at the Western Washington Invitational.

Coast Capri Hotel awarded both Grills and Towill a $2,000 prize for their exceptional performances.

UBC Okanagan Heat also recognized Khushi Hooda and Seba Manuel as Rookies of the Year. Hooda, a New Delhi native, excelled in women's golf, finishing in the Top 8 in all seven stroke play events and winning an individual bronze medal at the Canada West Championship. Manuel, a Kelowna native, made a significant impact on the men's volleyball team, earning a spot on both the Canada West and U SPORTS All-Rookie teams.

The Graduating Athletes of the Year awards were presented to men's basketball's Hafith Moallin and women's volleyball's Jade Bussard. Moallin, from Mississauga, Ontario, leaves UBCO with impressive records, including second all-time for assists and steals. Bussard, a Red Deer, Alberta native, ranks highly in team history across various categories, including third all-time for total attacks and aces.