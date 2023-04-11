209304
211438
Sports  

Hockey Canada names staff for men's U18 world championship

Hockey Canada names staff

The Canadian Press - | Story: 420728

Hockey Canada has named its staff for the 2023 men's under-18 world championship.

Jeff Truitt of the Western Hockey League's Prince Albert Raiders will be the team's head coach.

John Dean of the Ontario Hockey League's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and Bruce Richardson of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada will serve as assistants.

Justin Pogge, a Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick in 2004 who starred for Canada at the 2006 world juniors in Vancouver, is making his international coaching debut as the team's goaltending consultant.

Truitt recently completed his first season as head coach of the Raiders, who finished 28-37-3 and missed the WHL playoffs. Truitt won a world junior gold medal with Canada in 2005 as a video coach.

The under-18 tournament takes place April 20-30 in Basel and Porrentruy, Switzerland.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

Bring a Buddy Break a Board & Nunchuck Class

Great Way Martial Arts, Kelowna
Apr 14 3:30 pm

Vernon BMX Gear Swap

Ranger Park - Vernon BMX Track, Vernon
Apr 15 11:00 am

Hike Turtle Mountain

Grey Canal Trailhead on Turtle Mountain Rd, Vernon
Apr 16 4:00 pm



RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >






Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


210898
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
210898


211312