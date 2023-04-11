Hockey Canada names staff for men's U18 world championship

Photo: The Canadian Press

Hockey Canada has named its staff for the 2023 men's under-18 world championship.

Jeff Truitt of the Western Hockey League's Prince Albert Raiders will be the team's head coach.

John Dean of the Ontario Hockey League's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and Bruce Richardson of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada will serve as assistants.

Justin Pogge, a Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick in 2004 who starred for Canada at the 2006 world juniors in Vancouver, is making his international coaching debut as the team's goaltending consultant.

Truitt recently completed his first season as head coach of the Raiders, who finished 28-37-3 and missed the WHL playoffs. Truitt won a world junior gold medal with Canada in 2005 as a video coach.

The under-18 tournament takes place April 20-30 in Basel and Porrentruy, Switzerland.