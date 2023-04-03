Pair of Vees players who are also brothers top BCHL stars list after first week of playoffs

Photo: Garrett James Photography Bradly Nadeau in action.

Two Penticton Vees players who are also brothers topped the BCHL as the first and second stars of the week in the first ranking of the playoffs.

Bradly Nadeau, 17, was the first star and Josh Nadeau, 19, was second.

Bradly had eight points in two games against the Trail Smoke Eaters, while his brother had seven points. The pair helped lead the Vees to their two victories over Trail, putting them up 2-0 in their first series of the 2023 playoffs.

The Vees are looking to win two championships in a row, having taken home the Fred Page Cup in 2022 after an epic playoff campaign that saw them lose only one game.

The Vees will be in Trail Tuesday for their third game of the series against Trail, with puck drop at 7 p.m. Fans watch the game on BCHL TV or listen to Bounce 800 AM. Match Eatery & Public House in Penticton will also be showing the game.