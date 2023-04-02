Thompson Okanagan Ringette League team wins Western Canadian championship

Photo: Contributed Team BC, made up of players from the Thompson Okanagan Ringette League, won the U19 A division at the Western Canadian Ringette Championships

The Thompson Okanagan Ringette League Open U18+ A are the Western Canadian Ringette Championships U19 A champions.

They beat Alberta in the final 4-2 Saturday in Winnipeg to claim the title. They won all but one game throughout the tournament, and that was to Alberta on Friday morning.

The Open A team is made up of players who are over the age of 18 and have played competitively for The Kelowna Ringette Association A team, AA TORL team and TEAM BC players that were in the last Canada Winter Games in 2019.

Team BC also won the Westerns in Regina last year.

The Western Canadian Ringette Championships (WCRC) brings together representatives from British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta. The Championships include U14, U16, U19 and 18+ divisions of competition.