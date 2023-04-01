Canada's Summer McIntosh sets 2nd world record in 5 days

Photo: The Canadian Press Summer McIntosh of Canada swims on her way to winning the women?s 400m freestyle in World Junior Record time at the FINA Swimming World Cup meet in Toronto on Friday, October 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Summer McIntosh set her second world record in five days, winning the 400-meter individual medley at the Canadian swimming trials on Saturday night.

The 16-year-old from Toronto won in 4 minutes, 25.87 seconds, bettering the old mark of 4:26.36 set by Katinka Hosszu of Hungary at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

“It’s amazing to have all my family and friends in the stands, cheering me on,” she said. “It really helped me in the last hundred meters.”

McIntosh broke the world record in the 400 freestyle on Tuesday, the opening night of the trials at the Pan Am Sports Centre in Toronto. Her time of 3:56.08 eclipsed the mark of 3:56.40 set in May by Ariarne Titmus of Australia.

McIntosh is the first person to hold long-course world records in both the 400 IM and 400 free. She's the first Canadian since 1984 (Alex Baumann) and first Canadian woman since 1967 (Elaine Tanner) to set two long-course world records.

The teenager, who trains in Florida, just missed setting the world record in the 200 IM on Thursday. She won in 2:06.89, just off the mark of 2:06.12.

McIntosh also won the 200 butterfly on Friday in 2:04.70.

The trials are Canada's qualifying meet for the world championships in July in Japan.

