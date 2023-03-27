Kelowna skiers win medals at BC Winter Games

Photo: Danielle Calder

Big White Freestyle Ski Club teammates, Malory Wagner, 14, and Meghan Calder, 13, are returning home after capturing medals at the BC Winter Games in Vernon.

Wagner earned a silver medal in U16 Slopestyle and a fourth place finish in Big Air, while Calder laid down a bronze medal performance in U14 Slopestyle and a fifth place finish in Big Air.

Calder says the best part of the games was meeting new friends and is grateful for the experience.

The pair will be joined later this week by teammates Byron Lambert, 14, and Eliza Bell, 15, in Calgary, Alberta to compete in the Canadian Junior National Park & Pipe Championships.

More info on the Big White Freestyle Club can be found here.