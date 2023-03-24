Kelowna Aquajets make a splash at Western Canadian Championships

Photo: Tina Pomponio Top L-R Ruby, Kodi and Men 4x100 free relay (back Alex, Jared front Daniil, Paul) mid L-R Paul, Aiden and Daniil bottom L-R Women 4x100 medley relay (Teagan, Kodi, Dakota and Abi), Jared and Abigail

The Kelowna Aquajets had an excellent showing at the Western Canadian Championships in Calgary.

The team sent 15 swimmers to the competition and they came away in fourth place out of 50 teams.

Aiden Kirk led the team with a pair of golds in the 200 fly and 400 free, a silver in the 1,500 free and bronze in 200 free.

Daniil Savelev swam to gold in the 400 free and silver in the 200 free. Ruby Kehler swam to a pair of bronze medals in the 200 and 400 free. Abigail Jerome swam to silver in the 50 free while Paul Neupert swam to silver in the 100 fly and broke the club record in both the 50 and the 100 fly for open men's.

Kodi Wiman managed a podium finish with a bronze in the 200 breast and Jared Moore also took home a bronze medal in the 50 free.

Other swimmers that made the finals were Sebastian Cudmore, Alex McDonald, Juliet Nicholson, Dakota Wiman, Emilie Golinowski and Alexa Pauletto.

The relay teams also had strong showings. Topping the podium in the Mens 4x100 free with a bronze medal were Paul Neupert, Alex McDonald, Daniil Savelev and Jared Moore.

On the women's side in the 4x100 Medley,(back) Teagan Murray, (breast) Kodi Wiman, (fly) Dakota Wiman and (free) Abigail Jerome also swam to a bronze finish.

Up next for the Aquajets will be their home swim meet, the Gorman Bros. Spring Jamboree, followed by the Vernon Invitational, the Kamloops Pratt, and another swim meet in Calgary.