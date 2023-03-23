UBCO Heat add local volleyball star for next season

Photo: UBCO Marija Josipovic is set to join Heat for the upcoming 2023-24 season.



A volleyball star with West Kelowna's Mount Boucherie Bears is making the leap to the University of British Columbia Okanagan Heat next year.

Local volleyball star Marija Josipovic is set to join the UBCO Heat for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The six-foot-one middle heads to UBCO after a stellar career with the Mount Boucherie Bears. In her final year with the Bears, she was named a 'AAAA' volleyball provincial championship first-team all-star after helping her team to a silver medal.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Marija to the program. She is a very driven student-athlete with tons of athletic ability and has been a valued member of our Junior Heat program for several seasons now. She will add depth to our middle position and we strongly believe that Marija has all the tools to be an impact player," says head coach Steve Manuel.



Josipovic is also an honour roll student, and she will be completing her Bachelor of Science degree at UBCO.

"I chose to play for Heat because of the coaching and team dynamic, it's a family atmosphere and everyone works together to be successful. There is also a great science program which opens up many opportunities for students," says Josipovic.