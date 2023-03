Photo: Contributed The Kelowna Vipers won the Ringette BC U14 2023 Provincial Club Championships.

The Kelowna Vipers U14 ringette team wrapped up the season on a high.

They won the Ringette BC 2023 Provincial Club Championships in Salmon Arm last weekend.

The team went 5-1 through the tournament hosted by the Shuswap Ringette Association March 17-19.

In the final, they faced the Westside Fury, and triumphed with a score of 4-1.