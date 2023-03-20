Okanagan Rockets take home the top prize in the province

Photo: Mack O'Rourke Okanagan Rockets U17 AAA team wins provincial championship in 2023

The Okanagan Rockets U17 AAA hockey team is the best in the province.

The Rockets defeated the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds in a best-of-three series that saw the Rockets take two of three games and the championship banner.

Rockets head coach Mack O'Rourke says the series between the number one (Fraser Valley) and number two (Okanagan) seeded teams was a thriller.

"They were three close games. There was good goaltending on both sides. Our team worked for every goal that we got. Top to bottom, there was a real, solid effort and a general feeling that when the games were on the line, we weren't going to lose. We were facing five elimination games in the playoffs and we won all five."

The team is made up of 15- and 16-year-old players who are now getting looks for Major Junior and Junior A rosters, says O'Rourke.

"Top to bottom, there was a real solid effort and a general feeling that when the games were on the line, we weren't going to lose," O'Rourke says.

The team features players from across the entire Okanagan and even has players from Trail, B.C. and Alberta.