UBCO Heat golfer wins third tournament of the year

Photo: Brandon Smith

A Kelowna golfer is rising up the college golfing ranks after coming from behind to win the RMC Collegiate at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Nevada.

UBC Okanagan Heat men's golfer Justin Towill won his third tournament of the 2022-23 season last week with three consecutive under-par rounds to take a two-shot victory.

Towill, a left-handed golfer from Kelowna, overcame a three-shot deficit in the final round, draining two birdies and an eagle on the back-nine down the final stretch on Wednesday. He finished the tournament at seven-under par 209 thanks to rounds of 68, four-under par, 71, one-under par and 70, two-under par.

This is Towill's third victory of the season, adding his latest win to the UBC West Coast Collegiate and Canada West Championships he won earlier this season.