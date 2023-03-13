210317
210028
Sports  

UBCO Heat golfer wins third tournament of the year

Kelowna golfer wins in U.S.

- | Story: 415845

A Kelowna golfer is rising up the college golfing ranks after coming from behind to win the RMC Collegiate at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Nevada.

UBC Okanagan Heat men's golfer Justin Towill won his third tournament of the 2022-23 season last week with three consecutive under-par rounds to take a two-shot victory.

Towill, a left-handed golfer from Kelowna, overcame a three-shot deficit in the final round, draining two birdies and an eagle on the back-nine down the final stretch on Wednesday. He finished the tournament at seven-under par 209 thanks to rounds of 68, four-under par, 71, one-under par and 70, two-under par.

This is Towill's third victory of the season, adding his latest win to the UBC West Coast Collegiate and Canada West Championships he won earlier this season.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

Junior Squash Programs

The Roster Sports Club, Vernon
Mar 13 3:45 pm

2023 CSSHL Western Championships

South Okanagan Events Centre Complex, Penticton
Mar 14 8:00 am

Ladies Squash Programs

The Roster Sports Club, Vernon
Mar 14 6:00 pm



210578
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >




210554


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


205431
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


202026