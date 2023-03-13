Kelowna AquaJets earn several medals, break BC record at winter provincials

Photo: Contributed The Kelowna AquaJets girls 15-17 4x100 relay team won bronze at winter provincials.

The Kelowna AquaJets swim club has a new provincial record-setter.

Riley Miller broke the BC record 50m free for 11-12 girls at the Swim BC Winter Provincials in Victoria.

Miller posted a time of 27.13. She also broke three 11-12 girls club records and captured four individual medals including two gold, one silver and one bronze (Gold in the 50m and 100m free, silver in the 50m back and bronze in 50m fly). She won five relay medals as well (2 gold one with 11-12 girls 4x50 free and the same relay with the 13-14 girls, 1 silver with the 13-14 girls 4x100 free and 2 bronze, one with 11-12 girls 4x50 medley and same relay with the 13-14 girls).

Clubmate Kodi Wiman came home with four individual medals (2 gold: 50m breaststroke and 200m breaststroke, 2 bronze in 200 IM and 800m free) and 2 relay medals with the 15-17 girls silver in the 4x50m medley and bronze in the 4x100 free.

Other AquaJets bringing home hardware were Daniil Savelev, who won gold in 400m free, Tobias Allott, with silver in 50m breaststroke, Finn Kirk with silver in 200m back and Teagan Murray with silver in 50m back.

The club captured several relay medals:

13-14 girls 4x100 free silver Avery Deis, Juliet Nicholson, Riley Miller and Emilie Golinowski

15-17 girls 4x100 free bronze Ruby Kehler, Dakota Wiman, Abigail Jerome and Kodi Wiman

11-12 girls 4x50 free gold Riley Miller, Tiana Paoletich, Ellie Chew and Olivia Golinowski

13-14 girls 4x50 free gold Riley Miller, Pailey Hajek-Sentes, Emilie Golinowski and Avery Deis

11-12 girls 4x50 medley bronze (back) Ellie Chew, (breast) Tiana Paoletich, (fly) Riley Miller and (free) Olivia Golinowski

13-14 girls 4x50 medley bronze (back) Emilie Golinowski, (breast) Pailey Hajek-Sentes, (fly) Avery Deis and (free) Riley Miller

15-17 girls 4x50 medley silver (back) Teagan Murray, (breast) Kodi Wiman, (fly) Abigail Jerome and (free) Ruby Kehler

The Kelowna AquaJets finished sixth out of 43 teams at the winter provincials.

Several club members will compete at the Western Canadian Championships, March 16-19 in Calgary. They are Sebastian Cudmore, Emilie Golinowski, Abigail Jerome, Ruby Kehler, Aiden Kirk, Alex McDonald, Jared Moore, Teagan Murray, Paul Neupert, Abigail Nicholson, Juliet Nicholson, Alexa Pauletto, Daniil Savelev, Dakota Wiman and Kodi Wiman.