Kamloops skip Dunstone can't get past Gushue, Team Canada in Brier final

Photo: Curling Canada Team Manitoba skip Matt Dunstone

UPDATE: 7:25 p.m.

Brad Gushue is the winner of the Canadian men's curling championship.

He beat Manitoba — led by Kamloops skip Matt Dunstone — 7-5 at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont., Sunday to successfully defend his title.

It's Gushue's fifth Tim Hortons Brier crown in the last seven years.

Gushue and teammates Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker will represent Canada at the world championship next month in Ottawa.

Gushue's team has won four Brier titles over the last six years. He beat Kevin Koe in last year's final in Lethbridge, Alta.

The rink from Newfoundland scored three in the eighth to break up a close game before Dunstone got two back in the ninth. Manitoba was sitting two on Gushue's last rock in 10 and he drew to the four-foot for the win.

Gushue's rink will represent Canada at the April 1 to April 9 world men's curling championship in Ottawa.

Dunstone is the current leader in the Canadian men's team rankings. Bottcher is just behind in second place and Gushue is third.

The Brier champions earn $108,000 of the $300,000 total purse. Dunstone's rink gets $60,000 and Brendan Bottcher's third-place team will pick up $40,000.

Kerri Einarson won the Canadian women's curling championship last month at Sandman Centre Kamloops.

Her Manitoba-based team will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 18 to March 26 world women's curling championship in Sandviken, Sweden.

— Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

ORIGINAL STORY: 1:36 p.m.

Kamloops skip Matt Dunstone and Team Manitoba scored a huge 7-5 win over skip Brendan Bottcher’s Team Wild Card #1 in the semifinal of the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier in London, Ontario this Sunday.

The win follows a tough loss on Saturday, which saw Team Manitoba losing in the Page playoffs 1-2 game to defending champ Brad Gushue’s Team Canada from St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.

“It would have been so easy for this team to go through the motions after what happened last night and give up an easy one, but we fought to the bitter end,” Dunstone told Curling Canada.

The win sends Dunstone and Team Manitoba, includes third B.J. Neufeld, second Colton Lott, lead Ryan Harnden and coach Adam Kingsbury, from the Fort Rouge Club in Winnipeg, to the Brier final at 4 p.m.

The winners will wear the Maple Leaf at the 2023 BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship in Ottawa.

The game came down to Dunstone playing a perfect draw to a piece of the button, guarded, in the 10th.

It was the second win in three days by Team Manitoba over Team Bottcher, which curls out of Calgary's Glencoe Club, with a 5-3 Friday win in the Page playoff seeding round.

“That was a great game and a fun one to play,” said Bottcher.

“Matt made a couple of beauties and his last one there was a real good one."

Two highlights stood out over the first seven ends.

Dunstone made a long-range angle raise to the button to score two, in the sixth.

One end later, Team Wild Card #1 third Marc Kennedy made a double against four Manitoba stones, with his shooter spinning to freeze perfectly against another Manitoba counter, forcing Manitoba to take one.

“We’re curling on Sunday at the Brier. It’s been a huge success. The guys played great and built a lot of momentum during the week. I think we brought our best these last two games,” said Bottcher.

Dunstone will be facing off against Gushue, who is looking to create history in the final as the only man to skip a team to five Tim Hortons Brier victories.

“We played a phenomenal back half of yesterday’s game,” said Dunstone, “so we’ll try to put as much pressure as we possibly can on him.”

Dunstone grew up in Winnipeg, but moved to Kamloops in 2018.

Live scoring, standings and statistics for the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier are available at curling.ca/scoreboard.

— Josh Dawson